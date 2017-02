Related Coverage Body found, 2 teens arrested on murder charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One of the men convicted of killing his roommate and hiding the body will hear his sentence Friday.

Keith Cornwell was found guilty of murder in January.

Police said he and Caleb Bixler killed their roommate, Ron Trahan back in August of 2015.

Police said someone found the body off in the 3300 block of East Michigan Street near Rural Street.

