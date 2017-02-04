A cold dip for a good cause, Polar Plunge at Butler University

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students and supporters at Butler University came out for the annual Polar Plunge on Saturday. The jump in the cold water goes to raise money and awareness to benefit Special Olympics.

Registration began at 9 a.m. and the plunge will kick off at 11 a.m.

It is expected there will be close to 600 plungers in attendance.

The event started close to two decades ago and has raised more than three million dollars to date that benefits Special Olympics Indiana’s year-round programs and events.

The Polar Plunge at Butler University is one of 18 events across the state that will take place.

For those who want to donate but cannot make it to the event, click here.

