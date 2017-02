INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You can help a central Indiana non-profit win a big award to help it continue to teach and motivate our youngest Hoosiers to value exercise.

Tom Hanley from Nine13Sports stopped by WISH-TV’s studios Saturday to give some details.

Our very own Drew Blair and Marcus Bailey joined in on some of the fun with a workout of their own.

Check out the video for some of the fun!

Don’t forget to vote for Nine13Sports for the 2017 Tip the Hat Award by clicking here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...