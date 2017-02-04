Indiana seeks to continue Medicaid expansion program

NDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb has requested the renewal of a federal waiver that allows Indiana’s Healthy Indiana Plan 2.0 to serve hundreds of thousands of low-income Hoosiers.

The request begins an eight-month process with the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that is expected to go smoothly under President Donald Trump’s administration.

The plan originated under former Gov. Mitch Daniels, and its second version was launched under former Gov. Mike Pence in February 2015 as a quasi-Medicaid expansion mostly funded by the Affordable Care Act. The waiver expires at the end of January 2018, and the extension would go until 2021.

Holcomb has requested a change to expand access to substance abuse services for all Medicaid recipients. The waiver would add new covered services, such as addiction recovery management and residential treatment services.

