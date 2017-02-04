Trump’s nominee for Army secretary drops out

President Donald Trump speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The Trump administration imposed sanctions on 13 people and a dozen companies in response to Iran’s recent ballistic missile test, increasing the pressure on Tehran without directly undercutting a landmark nuclear deal with the country. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON (AP) — An administration official says President Donald Trump’s nominee for Army secretary, Vincent Viola, has withdrawn his name from consideration.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official isn’t authorized to speak publicly.

The Military Times reported Friday that Viola withdrew because he is unable to separate himself from his business ties.

Viola is the founder of several businesses, including the electronic trading firm Virtu Financial. He also owns the National Hockey League’s Florida Panthers and is a past chairman of the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Viola is a 1977 West Point graduate. He trained as an Airborne Ranger infantry officer and served in the 101st Airborne Division. In 2003, he founded and helped fund the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point.

