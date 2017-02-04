Two arrested following Bloomington robbery

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Two people are in custody following an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant Wednesday.

It happened just before 4 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Kinser Pike in Monroe County when authorities were alerted of an armed robbery.

After an investigation, authorities located and arrested 23-year old Shanelle Keo. She later admitted to being the getaway driver for 38-year old Gavin Combs.

Combs was later arrested during a traffic stop after detectives conducted surveillance near his address. He later admitted to committing the robbery.

Combs and Keo both face a preliminary charge of robbery.

