Woman hospitalized after overnight police pursuit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One woman found herself in the hospital after leading police officers on a wild chase overnight and ramming three of their vehicles.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they tried to pull over the woman for driving a stolen vehicle.

She then took off, leading officers on a ten minute chase.

Authorities said they cornered the driver twice, but she ran into their cruisers and kept going.

The chase ended in the 2000 block of Kentucky Avenue.

The woman is currently being treated for her injuries.

It isn’t clear yet what charges the woman will be facing once she is released from the hospital.

