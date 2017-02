INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is in serious condition following a shooting on the city’s northeast side.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Forest Manor Drive.

Police have not yet confirmed other details.

24-Hour News 8 is sending a crew to the scene.

Stay with WISH-TV for updates.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...