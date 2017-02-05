Apartment complex residents evacuated due to fire at Hamilton Co. abandoned building

CICERO, Ind. (WISH) – Residents of a Cicero apartment complex had to be evacuated due to a nearby factory fire Sunday afternoon.

Crews from the Cicero, Noblesville and Hamilton County fire departments responded to the area of West Brinton and South Peru Streets.

The back of the factory building caught fire for an unknown reason.

Wind then swept smoke to a nearby apartment complex. As a result, over 100 apartments had to be evacuated. Residents were out of their homes for over two hours.

24-Hour News 8 talked to one of those residents who said he saw the smoke coming towards the apartment complex.

“I was in the apartment and I could see it getting dark,” said Chris Stone. ” I thought it was just clouds coming in across the sky in front of the sun. But I saw they smoke blowing over and someone pulled the fire alarm, so I went and grabbed my son and ran outside,” he said.

Fire officials have not released a cause of the fire yet.

