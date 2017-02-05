Dick Wolfsie visits Fanimation

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This time Dick Wolfsie stopped at Fanimation in Zionsville. Fanimation is a premiere fan museum.

There he talked to the head of Fanimation, Tom Frampton. Frampton talked about the approximately 1,200 fans housed in the museum.

Dick also talked to a young man who who knows more about fans than most people. Reese Umbreit, 12, showed off some of his extensive knowledge of fans.

For more on Dick’s visit to Fanimation, click on the videos.

