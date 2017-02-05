Early morning fire on city’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of an early morning fire on the southwest side.

It happened around 7 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Rinehart Avenue.

Crews responded to a call of a single-story residence fire with possible entrapment.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming out of the attic and the crawl space.

Firefighters were able to clear the residence within 20 minutes with no one found inside.

Captain Mike Pruitt says the fire was under control within 20 minutes as well.

Crews from from the Wayne Township and Speedway fire departments assisted with bringing this fire under control.

The Wayne Township Fire Department sent out the following tweet with video of the blaze:

Working residence fire with entrapment on Rinehart Ave. Heavy fire 🔥 upon arrival. No one found inside. @SPEEDWAYFIRE assisted pic.twitter.com/tPAZRjMiN5 — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) February 5, 2017

This investigation is ongoing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...