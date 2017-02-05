Fatal overnight shooting in Muncie under investigation

Police in Muncie are investigating a fatal overnight shooting on South Pershing Drive. (WISH photo)
MUNCIE, Ind (WISH) – Muncie police said a fatal overnight shooting took place in the 1500 block of South Pershing Drive.

24-Hour News 8 spoke with the cousin of the 38-year-old victim, Joseph Johnson. The cousin, Johnathan Davis said Johnson was celebrating his birthday Saturday night when the shooting happened outside of a residence on South Pershing Drive.

Muncie police collected evidence on Pershing Drive Sunday morning, and a portion of the road was blocked off for the investigation.

Davis said Johnson leaves behind seven children, the youngest only a couple of months old. Davis said Johnson was “an all around good person with no enemies.”

No information on any suspect or suspects at this time.

