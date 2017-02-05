IMPD: 1 in critical condition following east side robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a man says he was stabbed during a robbery overnight.

It happened early Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of 10th Street and Rural Avenue.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the victim drove a mile away to a gas station to call for help.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or any other details about what led up to the violent robbery.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...