IMPD: 1 in critical condition following east side robbery

(WISH Photo/Scott Blessing)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a man says he was stabbed during a robbery overnight.

It happened early Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of 10th Street and Rural Avenue.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the victim drove a mile away to a gas station to call for help.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or any other details about what led up to the violent robbery.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

