INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A display to be unveiled Monday in Indianapolis will honor Black History Month.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indianapolis Police Department Chief Bryan Roach will be on hand for the ceremony.

It starts at 3 p.m. at the City-County Building.

IMPD Capt. John Walton, the president of the Minority Police Officers Association, and IMPD historian Pat Pearsey joined 24-Hour News 8 Daybreak to talk about the event.

