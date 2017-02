INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A display was unveiled Monday in Indianapolis to honor Black History Month.

The memorial is made up of a series of posters, each telling the stories of some of the first black IMPD officers and the major cases in which they workd.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indianapolis Police Department Chief Bryan Roach were on hand for the ceremony.

It started at 3 p.m. at the City-County Building.

