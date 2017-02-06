Changes coming to Mass Ave; Demolition and reconstruction to begin

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The next time you take a trip down Massachusetts Avenue, it will look different.

Demolition of the old Indianapolis Fire Department headquarters is set to begin Monday morning.

Conversations about demolition and reconstruction have been going on for years. The plan is to tear down the old building and replace it with a multi-million dollar apartment complex that will be called Penrose on Mass. It will have 236 apartments, 40,000 sq feet of retail, and a 379-space parking garage.

In prior conversations about the building, there was talk of a digital canvas or art billboard on the outside of the building. The current building plan will have no billboard of any type on the outside.

At this time, a completion date has not been released.

