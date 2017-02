LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP/WLFI) — Authorities say a few freight train cars have derailed in Lafayette, forcing crews to bring in cranes to get them back on the tracks.

No injuries were reported following the derailment Sunday night near North Ninth Street and Canal Road in Lafayette.

Lafayette Police Sgt. Scott Galloway says there weren’t any hazardous materials involved.

Galloway said a couple of train cars were involved, but he didn’t have an exact number.

