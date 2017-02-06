Indiana bill would protect good Samaritan rescuing animal from hot car

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) — State lawmakers will hear about a bill Monday that would provide protection for people who try to rescue an animal from a hot car.

House Bill 1085 is being heard for the first time Monday in the house judiciary committee. The author says there hasn’t been a bill like it before in Indiana. It would offer immunity for rescuing an animal from a car in an emergency situation.

Rep. Anthony Cook says 23 other states have similar laws. He wants to make sure people are protected if they have to break into a car to save an animal from heat or another potentially dangerous situation.

Under the bill, a good Samaritan would be required to call 911 or try to contact a first responder to get the animal help. And the person must reasonably believe that the animal is in imminent danger of suffering serious bodily harm.

