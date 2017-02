FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two Fort Wayne brothers posted a video online of a fish eating another fish frozen under the ice, and the video has since racked up tens of millions of views.

Anton Babich and his brother Alex shared the video of a pike fish eating a bass, and it spread over social media, with multiple different online platforms sharing it for their audiences.

Now with one successful viral video, Anton decided to start his own YouTube Channel, Trendy Outdoorsmen.

