Indy man sentenced to 100 months in prison

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 100 months in prison.

According to the Department of Justice, 50-year-old Ruben Mancillas was sentenced Monday. In the fall of 2016, Mancillas was convicted of illegally possessing ammunition following an arrest for firing a handgun into the air in an east side neighborhood.

The department says the incident stemmed from an Aug. 2015 domestic situation in which neighbors say Mancillas fired his weapon following a heated argument with his girlfriend. Soon after he was taken into custody by IMPD.

Mancillas was sentenced to 100 months in prison in large part due to his lengthy criminal past, according to the department. In 35 years, Mancillas has been convicted nearly 20 times on others charges and arrested on over a dozen other occasions.

