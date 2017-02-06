Kokomo police investigating after suspect dies during book-in process

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Kokomo Police Department is investigating after a suspect died while in custody this weekend.

The Kokomo Police Department said 21-year-old Tamaris McGuire and two others were arrested around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning. McGuire began behaving erratically during the book-in process, at one point clutching his chest.

Following contact from the Kokomo police, medics arrived at the Howard County Criminal Justice Center, transporting McGuire to St. Vincent Hospital, where he died a short time later.

McGuire had been arrested along with Nicholas Groleau and Harley Mayhew following a traffic stop at the intersection of Mulberry and Leeds streets and faced charges of dealing and possessing methamphetamine.

This case is under investigation by the Kokomo Police Criminal Investigation Section and the Howard County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy was performed, and cause of death remains pending following toxicology reports.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detectice James Neilson at 765-456-7363 or the Kokomo Police Hotline at 765-456-7017.

