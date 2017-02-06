Kyle Parker pleads guilty to kidnapping, murder of 15-month-old

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Owen County prosecutor and defense team reached a plea agreement Friday for Kyle Parker who is accused of killing 15-month-old Shaylyn Ammerman in March.
According to the Owen County Circuit Court, Parker will plead guilty on one count of murder and kidnapping, but all other charges would be dismissed. He is charged with the following:
- Rape
- Child molesting
- Kidnapping with serious bodily injury
- Aggravated battery use
- Strangulation
- Obstruction of justice
- Failure to report a dead body
Parker’s sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 27 at 9 a.m.