Kyle Parker pleads guilty to kidnapping, murder of 15-month-old

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Owen County prosecutor and defense team reached a plea agreement Friday for Kyle Parker who is accused of killing 15-month-old Shaylyn Ammerman in March.

According to the Owen County Circuit Court, Parker will plead guilty on one count of murder and kidnapping, but all other charges would be dismissed. He is charged with the following:

Rape

Child molesting

Kidnapping with serious bodily injury

Aggravated battery use

Strangulation

Obstruction of justice

Failure to report a dead body

Parker’s sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 27 at 9 a.m.

