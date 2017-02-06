Local band set to perform at Indy Winter Blues Fest

In 2013, the band celebrated 6 CD’s and 20 years! They’ve worked with BB King, Double Trouble (Stevie Ray Vaughan’s Band), Booker T, Sharon Jones and Dap Kings, Buddy Guy and more. Hear the bluesy sound of Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel, before they take the stage at the 7th Annual Indy Winter Blues Fest.

7th annual Indy Winter Blues Fest
Saturday, February 11th at Birdy’s
2131 E 71st St
Indianapolis, IN
21+ $15 @ door www.facebook.com/events/229248477532202/

To learn more, visit http://www.mikemilligan.homestead.com/.

