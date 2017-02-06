Local chef shares recipe for King Crab & Avocado Mac & Cheese

She’s a self-described “cheese addict,” and we can’t blame her! Taylor Moe, PM Sous Chef at No Coast Reserve, makes us her delicious King Crab & Avocado Mac & Cheese, one of the best-selling items on the current winter menu.

And it doesn’t stop there. Pastry Chef Brian Inlow plates up some miniature desserts for our pairing offering that will feature beers from Taxman Brewing Company (Bargersville, Indiana).

King Crab & Avocado Mac & Cheese

Special Notes: You could substitute other crab for the King crab, but you won’t get the large meaty chunks.

Yield 4 entrees

Portion Size

Amount Qty Of Me. Ingredient

1 box Jumbo pasta shells

1 head roasted garlic

2 each avocados

1 # king crab meat (weight w/o the shell, approx. 1.5# in shell)

1/2 # butter (unsalted)

1 1/2 C flour

2 C white onion (1/2″ dice)

1/2 C minced garlic

6 C whole milk

5 oz cream cheese

4 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp ground white pepper

1 1/5 C toasted breadcrumbs

1 each lemon (cut into 1/4, seeds removed)

Step Preparation

1 Prepare pasta shells according to instructions on package, cool in ice water to

stop the cooking process, drain after 5 minutes

2 Place butter, onion, and raw minced garlic in a 4 quart or larger sauce pot, saute

the onion & garlic until translucent (3-5 minutes) over medium heat

3 Add the flour, whisk into melted butter to make roux (pronounced ROO, thick

paste, uniform in consistency)

4 Add the milk in, whisk to incorporate and let it simmer for 15 minutes to thicken

5 Add the cream cheese and whisk to incorporate, cook on low another 10 minutes

6 Season with salt & pepper (Sauce can be refrigerated after cooling, if preparing

ahead of when it is needed. Reheat later on low if doing so.)

7 Split the avocados and remove the pits, then slice the interiors into 1/4″ pieces

and scoop it all out with a spoon. Mash the avocado into a rustic pulp.

8 Add the avocado pulp to the cheese sauce along with the pasta shells, toss to

coat the shells and cook on low for 2-3 minutes, then add the crab meat.

9 Cook on low for 2-3 minutes to thoroughly reheat the crab & noodles.

10 Plate the noodles, sauce, and crab into bowls and sprinkle the breadcrumbs

over the top. Garnish with the fresh lemon wedge.

Wine Pairing: Napa Valley Chardonnay or Washington State Pinot Blanc/Gris

Craft Beer Pairing: Central State “TABLE” Farmhouse Ale

