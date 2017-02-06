Nine families displaced following apartment fire in Batesville

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – A relief fund has been created for families impacted by a fire that destroyed an entire apartment building Monday morning.

The City of Batesville created the relief fund for the nine families who lived in the building at the corner of East Pearl Street and Walnut Street.

Donations such as cash and clothing are being accepted by the city for the families. Community members are encouraged to drop off donations by 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Memorial Building, 1132 S. Main St.

“My prayers are with the individuals impacted by this tragedy,” said Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice. “I am grateful to the many first responders from around the area who worked to limit the spread of the fire. The City’s focus right now is on the victims and I believe our community can rally together to help them get back on their feet.”

The City of Batesville can be reached at 812-933-6100 or after hours at 812-363-364.

