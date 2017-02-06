White supremacy flyers found on IU’s Bloomington campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – Flyers from a white supremacy group were discovered on IU’s Bloomington campus Monday.

In a message sent out by the university, they say the flyers were posted at night and targeted the office doors of faculty members of color.

IU says that they are currently working with police and that the FBI has been made aware of the situation.

According to the university, the group states on their social media pages to have committed similar such acts on nearly 30 other campuses across the country.

IU’s Provost Lauren Robel sent out a message to the IU community on the matter that said in part:

Our university rejects all forms of racism, bigotry, and discrimination. These are in direct conflict with our core values and simply will not be tolerated. Our campus unequivocally rejects the cowardice and ugliness that this group’s action represents. We stand together as a community in the face of this abhorrent action. We will not be divided by cowards. This is a university. We discuss ideas in the full light of day. We are, and will remain, one IU.

