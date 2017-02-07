2 Indy men arrested in Anderson for armed robbery

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) – Two Indianapolis men have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Anderson.

According to the Anderson Police Department, 24-year-old Ryan Curlin and Dequan Hinkle, 18, were taken into custody Tuesday morning.

Police said Hinkle entered the CVS Pharmacy in the 200 block of South Scatterfield Road around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, armed with a handgun and demanded narcotics. Hinkle is alleged to have displayed the gun, pointing it at employees working at the pharmacy.

A witness told police Hinkle, with an undetermined amount of narcotics, exited the store, crossed the street and climbed into a parked car which sped away. Curlin was later identified as the driver of the getaway vehicle.

Police say that same witness then followed the getaway vehicle from a distance while updating authorities on the situation.

Police later attempted to initiate a traffic stop of the getaway vehicle, however the suspects did not comply and continued traveling southbound on Scatterfield Road. Traveling at a high rate of speed, the vehicle eventually merged onto I-69 heading south. Near exit 222, stop sticks were successfully administered, which significantly slowed the vehicle and police were then able to apprehend the two men.

Both were transported to the Madison County Detention Center.

Hinkle faces preliminary charges of robbery, confinement and pointing a firearm. Curlin has been preliminary charged with aiding inducing causing robbery, confinement, pointing firearm and resisting law enforcement.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...