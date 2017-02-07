2 teens die, 2 critical after South Bend stolen SUV crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in South Bend say two teenagers have died and two others have been hospitalized in critical condition after the stolen SUV they were riding in crashed into a tree while police chased it.

Police say the crash occurred about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in rainy conditions.

The names of the teenagers haven’t been released. Police say all four occupants of the Toyota RAV4 were boys ages 15-17.

The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team says the crash occurred several blocks after the police pursuit began. It did not say how fast the SUV was traveling when it struck the tree.

