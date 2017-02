INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Wayne Township Fire Department is on scene of a semi fire.

I-70 westbound near Holt Road was closed at 10:19 a.m.

WTFD working a Semi / Tanker fire at I-70and Holt Road. pic.twitter.com/2kr5yvalQT — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) February 7, 2017

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, the fire is under control.

The department said there is one minor injury reported after a civilian attempted to put the fire out.

There is no word on when the lanes will reopen.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...