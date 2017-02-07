Bloomington Valentine’s Day Offerings

A heart-shaped pizza. Sugary cookies. And the perfect drink pairing. Take a listen to what Bloomington has to offer YOU this Valentine’s Day!
• Bloomington Bagel Company is offering heart-shaped bagels in the morning and Mother Bear’s will have heart shaped pizzas at night on Valentine’s Day.
• Oliver Winery will have a special Creekbend Vidal Blanc Sparkling Wine for purchase.
• A noon concert at Eskenazi Museum of Art on Friday, February 10 with 30-minute performances by Jacobs School of Music students followed by a complimentary lunch.
• Beth Stelling will be performing at the Comedy Attic on Valentine’s Day weekend.
• The Cardinal Stage Company presents The Legend of Georgia McBride at John Waldron, February 8-12.
• Maceo Parker will be at the Buskirk Chumley Theater, Saturday February 11.
• Upland will have winter seasonal Teddy Bear Kisses (a special beer)
