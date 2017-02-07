Cardinal Spirits & Spice

A little of this, a dash of that and voila! You’ve got yourself a new spice. It’s all part of an event in early March called Spice Camp at Cardinal Spirits in Bloomington. Adam Quirk explains:

Cardinal Spirits is bringing Lior Lev Sercarz to Bloomington – he’s a master spice blender, chef and owner of La Boîte, the legendary spice company in New York City. He created the custom spice blend that they currently use for their Terra Botanical Gin. He is at the top of the spice game — chefs from all over the country count on him to come up with custom spice blends that give their dishes cult status. He has worked with Daniel Boulud and Eric Ripert, and creates blends for Momofuko and other famous restaurants.

They have three events planned for Lior’s visit that will likely draw a foodie crowd both from Bloomington, Indy, and beyond:

— a meet-and-greet at the distillery for food and beverage professionals only (chefs, makers, other industry folks). Private, invitation only.

— a spice dinner, featuring food prepared with Lior’s spices and our cocktails (location in Bloomington TBA; we are likely working with Dave Tallent for this dinner). Ticketed, open to the public.

— a spice-blending workshop at the distillery, where people will have the chance to create their own spice blends guided by Lior. Ticketed, open to the public.

Spice blending demo and presentation from Lev Sercarz, lunch and cocktails prepared with his spices served throughout, book signing and sales for his latest book, The Spice Companion, and a tour of Cardinal Spirits.

More info and to RSVP: cardinalspirits.com/spicecamp

About Lior Lev Sercarz – laboiteny.com

Lior Lev Sercarz is a chef, spice blender and owner of La Boîte, a biscuits and spice shop in New York City. Lior and La Boîte have been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue, In Style Magazine, Every Day with Rachel Ray, Food & Wine Magazine and the SAVEUR 100.

About Cardinal Spirits – cardinalspirits.com

Cardinal Spirits is a craft distillery in Bloomington, Ind. that makes vodka, gin, rum, whiskey, botanical liqueurs and more, entirely on-site. Our spirits are highly rated, award winning and delicious to drink because we choose to make them with the best ingredients, often sourced right here in Indiana, and actual botanicals and spices, never any coloring or flavoring extracts. Our spirits are found in 200+ bars, restaurants and retailers in Indiana and Kentucky…and soon in Illinois, Michigan and Tennessee.

