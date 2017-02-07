Carmel police seek suspect wanted in 2016 theft

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police are asking for help identifying a man in connection with a 2016 theft and fraud case.

Police say the suspect broke into a car in the 11100 block of Haverstick Road, sometime between May 13, 2016, at 11:30 p.m. and May 14, 2016, at 2:30 a.m.

The victim’s credit and debit cards were used at department stores and gas stations around Indianapolis following the theft.

The Carmel Police Department says the man was driving a black Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Steve DuBois at 317-481-5155. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...