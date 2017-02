INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters on the southeast side of the city were busy Tuesday morning.

Flames tore through a vacant home at E. Naomi Street and Olive Street, near Shelby Street and Raymond Street, shortly before 5 a.m.

No one was hurt, but the flames left $60,000 in damage. Fire officials have not said what sparked the blaze.

Video from the Indianapolis Fire Department shows smoke billowing from the structure as crews work to knock out the fire.

Heavy Fire in Vacant 2 story home on E Naomi St & Olive St breaks out shortly before 5 am. #DefensiveOnly $60K damage #UnderInvestigation pic.twitter.com/TPXJpldHIX — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) February 7, 2017

