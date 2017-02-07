Indiana University working on mold remediation at dorm

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University has started a mold inspection and remediation effort at a residence hall that’s expected to take nearly two months and cost about $350,000.

The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reports students living at McNutt Quadrangle say the university should move quicker and should have addressed the issue earlier.

Isaac Peterson, a freshman living in the building, says mold is “something you can just put off.” Peterson says McNutt residents have been experiencing respiratory issues.

Last fall, the school says mold was discovered in Teter Quadrangle and a remediation effort cost about $293,000. University spokeswoman Margie Smith-Simmons says soon afterward the school decided to inspect Foster and McNutt residence halls.

Smith-Simmons says all available personnel are working on the issues and outside contractors were called in to speed up the process.

