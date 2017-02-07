Art meets fashion at this year’s “Meet the Artists” Gala Reception at the Indianapolis Public Library. Today on Indy Style, we learn about the event and see some of the fashionable creations designed by the talented artists, themselves!

Meet the Artists 2017 Gala Reception

Saturday, February 11th @ The Indianapolis Public Library from 5:45-10 p.m.

View the unique works of 25 locally prominent African-American artists during the 29th annual Meet the Artists exhibit January 31 – March 26 at Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair Street. Works representing a variety of artistic mediums will be on display throughout the Library.

Presented as a showcase for local African-American art, the Meet the Artists exhibit is available for free public viewing during regular Central Library hours. This year’s participating artists include: Yolanda Jorman (quilts), Reggie Williams (acrylic), RoShaunda Harden Carpenter (mixed media), Shade Bell (acrylic), Elijah Norwood (acrylic), Allen Wright (acrylic, pencil, ceramics), Daniel Matthew Owens (acrylic), Purion Parker (oil), Deidra Coleman (acrylic), Lenny White (photography), Jehromey Middleton (acrylic, oil), Jamahl Crouch (acrylic, oil), Don G. Lawrence (acrylic), Sheri Vinson (acrylic), Derrock Burnett (acrylic), Matthew Eugene Cooper (acrylic), Tysha Ahmad (jewelry), Krystal Deloney (designer hand bag), Rosalyn Freeman (jewelry), Lynn Johnson (Jewelry), Katina Washington (jewelry) Dennis Green (metal sculpture), Keith Bullock, Jr. (metal sculpture), Francine Weems (human-size dolls), and D. DelReverda-Jennings (mixed media sculpture).

Also on display will be the youth art exhibit, “Reclaimed,” that demonstrates the ingenuity of 7th and 8th grade students from Indiana College Preparatory School (ICAN) in creating meaningful art works from found and unrelated objects. Other youth exhibits will feature works from the Young Prince & Princesses Arts group and seven-year-old Dallas Garrett.

The entire community is invited to celebrate the African-American art works and enjoy an evening of cultural entertainment during the Meet the Artists Gala Opening Reception on Saturday, February 11 from 5 – 10 p.m. at Central Library. In addition to meeting the artists whose works are on display, attendees can enjoy a number of on-stage performances, including the Epiphany Dance Collective, the Tindley Preparatory Academy Gospel Choir, comedian Dwayne Cobb, poets Dome and Nqobi, the Ground Zero Band, and the always-popular fashion show coordinated by DaNisha Greene.

For youth, the Gala will feature face painting with Cinamon the Clown, a coloring workshop, interactive gadgets and a bottle cap tambourine workshop.

To learn more, visit www.indypl.org.

