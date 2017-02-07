Nearby breaking and entering leads to momentary lockdown of Zionsville schools

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Zionsville west schools were temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Zionsville Police Department, officers responded to the 9100 block of Iris Lane at 1 p.m. for a report of a breaking and entering in progress. As a result, Zionsville west schools were placed under a precautionary lockdown as police searched the area.

The lockdown was later lifted.

Police said that a gray Ford Fusion being driven by an unknown white man was spotted leaving the area.

That same vehicle was discovered in the Stonegate subdivision. A female has been taken in for questioning.

The situation remains under investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...