Police seek info on downtown Lafayette bank robbery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are urging the public to call them if they know anything about Monday’s bank robbery in downtown Lafayette.

Around 12:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a robbery at the Fountain Trust Company in the 300 block of Ferry Street.

Authorities said a man demanded money and escaped through the bank’s north doors after obtaining the cash. He did not display a weapon and no one was injured during the robbery.

The investigation has been turned over to detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the anonymous WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...