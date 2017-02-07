Wells County man dies after ATV crash

UNIONDALE, Ind. (WANE) A Bluffton man critically injured Sunday morning in an ATV crash in Uniondale passed away Monday.

Police and medics were called around 4:30 a.m. Sunday to a field near County Roads 600 North and 100 West, on the town’s north side, on a report of an off-road vehicle personal injury crash.

Indiana Conservation officials said Monday that 24-year-old Christopher M. Penrod of Bluffton was operating an all-terrain vehicle in the when he struck a large metal post and was ejected from the vehicle.

Penrod was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne in critical condition.

According to the Allen County Coroner, Penrod died at 6 p.m. on Monday.

