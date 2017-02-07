Women across Indiana joining new group aimed at making their voices heard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Women from across Indiana are joining a new group aimed at making women’s voices heard.

Already 5,900 women have signed on as members.

“Women 4 Change Indiana” was an idea that came to founders Jennifer Williams and Rabbi Sandy Sasso after the Nov. election.

It’s a non-partisan group that is working to make sure women known how to get involved and help bring the change they want to see.

The group recently met with Gov. Eric Holcomb, who they say, is lending his support.

In addition, Mayor Joe Hogsett has officially issued a proclamation to designate Feb. 7 as “Women4Change Indiana Day.”

For more on this story, click on the video.

