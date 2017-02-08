Before and After: A deserving mom’s makeover with First Harvest Boutique

It started with a nomination and turned into a well-deserved makeover! Carolyn Sprague was nominated for a makeover with First Harvest Boutique, all by her friend Abbe. Carolyn was a nurse when her son had a severe heart condition that put them “living” in the hospital for 315 days. Her son had a heart transplant, and she is now a stay-at-home-mom to her son and a 3-year-old little girl now too.

Kimmie Bridges, Owner of First Harvest Boutique, says Carolyn came to them in jeans, a t-shirt, and a jacket, with sneakers, and told Kimmie she “always would see people wearing things super cute, but could never picture herself wearing those things.”Well, that all changed for Carolyn, and today on Indy Style, we get to see her final look!

