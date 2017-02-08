Committee set to hear proposal to confirm new IMPD Chief, Bryan Roach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis City-County Council Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee is set to hear a proposal on Wednesday to confirm new Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief, Bryan Roach.

Roach was sworn in January, but his appointment will not be final until the committee votes to confirm.

Before the final vote, the committee said it will set aside time for the public to make comments and ask questions.

The meeting will be at the Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center located at 71st Street near Michigan Road.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

