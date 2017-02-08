Crime prevention non-profits hit with delay in possible funding

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The vote to see whether some of the city’s crime prevention non-profit groups would receive funding was postponed Wednesday.

The Public Safety Committee was set to decide if non-profit groups aimed at fighting violence would receive a $400,000 grant.

The vote was postponed to an undetermined date.

Dozens came out to the meeting to show their support of the funding to make Indianapolis a safer place to live.

The committee decided that they needed to add an amendment and discuss which non-profit groups would qualify to receive the funding.

