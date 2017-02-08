Donut Dash helps Teacher’s Treasures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indy’s tastiest 5K event is back for a second year! The Circle City Donut Dash benefiting Teachers’ Treasures is a run/walk event with 2 different types of races. The premier event is the Donut Challenge, a 5k where participants must consume a dozen delicious donuts at the halfway point! We also have a non-donut 5k for the less ambitious runners out there, but don’t worry, you can still eat donuts post-race!

When you participate in the Donut Dash you will help Teachers’ Treasures obtain and distribute school supplies free to teachers of students in need. Every day at public, private, charter, and parochial schools located throughout Marion County, children of all ages attend class without the most basic supplies they need to get a good education. Dedicated teachers are often willing to pay for these much needed supplies out of their own pockets to make sure the kids in their classrooms have the necessary tools to learn. On average, teachers spend $800-$1200 a year on school supplies for their students.

Here is everything you need to know about the big event:

– Participants can pick from two different race options: the Donut Challenge and the Non-donut 5k

– The Donut Challenge is the premier event where runners will stop by the donut station at the halfway point where they have to eat 12 donut holes provided by Square Donuts and then finish the race

– Those feeling less ambitious can do the Non-donut 5k instead and get complimentary donuts along with coffee-infused Sun King beer (21 and older only) at the after party.

– The race starts and ends at Teachers’ Treasures and the course takes runners up through Pogue’s Run Trail

