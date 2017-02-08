Driver in deadly Indianapolis Tesla crash had BAC nearly 3 times legal limit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The driver of a Tesla car that crashed and burst into flames last November had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in her system, according to a new report.

Twenty-seven-year-old Casey Speckman and a passenger, 44-year-old Kevin McCarthy, both died when the electric car crashed early on the morning of Nov. 3, 2016.

Speckman had a blood alcohol content level of .21, according to the crash report completed Tuesday. The legal limit in Indiana is .08.

Witnesses described the fiery crash scene at N. Illinois Street just north of 16th Street as horrific.

“There was one big explosion at first and then there were several small ones and debris just kept popping up in the air,” Alfred Finnell told 24-Hour News 8 back in November.

A woman who saw the collision from a nearby gas station said the car hit a tree at the WFYI-TV parking garage while speeding, the report states. Firefighters say the debris field stretched 150 yards.

The two were co-workers at Express Software and Services in Indianapolis. McCarthy was the company’s CEO, and Speckman was scheduled to be married in September of 2017.

