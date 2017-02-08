Gifts for guys on Valentine’s Day

Still debating what to get your guy for Valentine’s Day? Indiana Originals is helping simplify the search for local by providing a growing, statewide directory of locally owned and operated businesses headquartered in Indiana. Online and on their app, you can find today’s featured Indiana Originals members that have the perfect Valentine’s gift for that special someone in your life!

Want to do something really different this year? Knock a “hot air balloon ride” off your bucket list! Midwest Balloon Rides provides rides and tethers for up to six people, special events, and private parties. Prices vary.

Looking for something a little more traditional? How about dinner in? Caplinger’s Fresh Catch on the east side and in Noblesville is offering six different dinner options that you can take home and prepare yourself! King crab legs, rib eye, lobster tails, herb better—they give you all the ingredients and all the cooking instructions! Orders are due 2/11/17 for pick up on the 13th. Prices range from $49.99 to $59.99.

That meal will go great with a growler from Redeption Alewerks! At any given time, 10 to 12 beers are on tap and growler prices range from$12 to $18 depending on the style of beer. Present the entire meal on a beautiful fish cutting board from Purposeful Design! Purposeful Design is a non-profit fully functioning word working studio that teaches men coming from difficult situations woodworking and business skills while providing them a job and life skills to rebuild their lives and the lives of their families. They make commercial and residential furniture, gifts, and décor. Inquire about pricing.

Does your guy need to relax, take a break, or just take better care of himself? We have gifts for that, too! Pick up bar soap, beard oil, beard butter, and all natural deodorant from Would You Lather? out of Fairland, Indiana. All the products are sulfate free and you can pronounce the ingredients. Products range from $5 to $15.

Queen Bee Vintage just east of 16th St and Pennsylvania is stocked up with racing stripe flasks, Centered Peace soy candles made right here in Indianapolis, and your catchy, modern Valentine’s Day cards. Prices range from $4.50 to $16. You have to stop by to at least smell this Love candle. Even if you don’t have a guy you are buying for, buy it for yourself! Soak Your Soul has your bath soaks and aroma sprays ready to help you relax and get ready for your romantic evening. These products are all natural and vegan. Price range is $20 to $30.

If you and your guy have been trying to work out, but you just aren’t sure where to get started, give yourself the gift of less pressure and more fun with Open Gym! Open Gym is your fitness concierge, giving you access to 40 different studios and gyms and unlimited classes for one flat monthly fee. Memberships cost $79 per month, but use the code VDAY to save $30 off your first month. Feel good about working out, too, knowing that 10% of the proceeds of Open Gym are donated to The Patachou Foundation.

If your guy likes to accessorize, Handcrafted Jewelry by Teri C. has some great handmade pieces in stock! Monogrammed cuffed bracelets, stretch bracelets with Tibetan beads, black lava beads, and jasper mala beads, and custom pieces are available! Prices start at $40. The Local Radish has quartz bullet necklaces and deer antler necklaces available. Prices start at $20. Studio Salewicz has custom art, Indiana pride t-shirts, and custom jewelry ranging from $5 to $45. Does your guy get annoyed holding your purse for you? Then buy him a garter (but keep it yourself)! The Girly Go Garter is available at Lilly’s Wearable Art Boutique. It’s a garter with pockets that grips to stay put and carries up to three pounds. It’s great for weddings, galas, charity events, the Oscars, the Emmy’s, and more! Call and ask for the Indiana Originals special pricing.

Last but not least, say I love you with some favorite local food favorites! Aahaa Chai offers gourmet chai and tea blends. A gift sampler packet starts at just $14.99. Fancy Fortune Cookie has your Valentine’s Day Giant Fortune Cookies ready! They can ship nationwide. Prices vary from $29 to $36. Indiana Pickle Company has fresh batches of pickles and carrots brined in Indiana’s Finest Brews and Spirits. Jars are just $12. Batch No. 2 has a Blackened Cajun Mustard that would go great with any of the Caplinger’s meals mentioned above! Jars cost $5. If you are looking for something spectacular and more traditional for Valentine’s Day, order your artisan chocolates from Chocolate for the Spirit and pick up your Frittle from New Fangled Confections.

For these great gift ideas and more, visit www.IndianaOriginals.com.

