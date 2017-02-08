Hamilton Co. man making official announcement he’s entering 2018 sheriff race

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – A Hamilton County man says he is officially entering the 2018 race to the county sheriff.

Bill Clifford says he will make his official announcement Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. outside of the Hamilton County Courthouse.

“I want the community to know they have a candidate who is proactive and not reactive to potential crimes in the county,” Clifford said.

Clifford said he has nearly 30 years of experience in law enforcement.

“The current administration has done a great job protecting our community,” Clifford said. “But with new technology brings opportunity to implement new strategies to handle certain situations and we mustn’t fall complacent in our efforts.”

He looks to take over for the current sheriff Mark Bowen.

“My commitment over this next year is to get input from everyone in the community on how to better serve them and to carry out every action with integrity.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...