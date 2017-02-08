IMPD asking for help in solving deadly hit and run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family members described Horace Rounds as a man full of wisdom.

Rounds, 89, loved to walk. The widower raised 8 children, was a family man and called a gentleman.

On September 22, 2016, Rounds went for a walk near Michigan Road and Kessler Boulevard. Rounds left his apartment that morning to go to the store.

Police say as Rounds tried to cross the street, he was struck by a pick-up truck or possibly an SUV.

According to IMPD, a good samaritan, found Rounds body in the ditch and called police.

“We really miss him,” said Denise Abdul-Rahman, Rounds’ granddaughter.

Abdul-Rahman talked to 24-Hour-News 8 via Skype.

“His life deserves to be respected,”she said.

Detectives believe the suspect drove a 1997 or 1998 green Ford Expedition or 1997 or 1998 green Ford F-150 with damage to the drivers front side, including damage to a headlight.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

