Indiana House panel takes up abortion reversal possibility

In this April 9, 2016 file photo, Rachel Ferguson, center, holds a sign in support of women's rights during a rally for women's rights in front of the Indiana State House in Indianapolis. Hundreds of abortion rights supporters gathered at the Indiana Statehouse to protest an anti-abortion law signed by Gov. Mike Pence that is among the most restrictive in the U.S. A federal judge weighing whether to block a new Indiana law mandating that aborted fetuses be buried or cremated and also banning abortions sought because of a fetus' genetic abnormalities will hear Tuesday from attorneys for the measure's supporters and opponents. (Mykal McEldowney /The Indianapolis Star via AP) NO SALES; MANDATORY CREDIT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A measure being considered by a House panel would require informing Indiana women considering drug-induced abortions that the effects possibly could be reversed.

One organization says it has had success stopping such abortions by administering the hormone progesterone after a woman has taken the first of two medications needed to complete the procedure.

Some doctors and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists oppose the approach, saying it hasn’t been sufficiently vetted or scientifically proven. Bill proponents say providing information isn’t a guarantee and that the possibility of reversal should be part of informed consent.

The bill would require the State Health Department create a form to help point pregnant women toward more information or medical professionals. It was held in committee Wednesday for a vote next week.

