Lawmakers consider lottery tickets to fund veterans services

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Vera Washington
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2015 file photo, Vera Washington of Chicago, buys lotto tickets at the K&D Marathon station in Hammond, Ind. Illinois Lottery ticket sales have plummeted since lottery officials announced delaying payouts over $600 because of the state budget impasse. Data obtained by The Associated Press through an information request show gross sales in October _ including for instant tickets and Mega Millions _ were the lowest in 2015. In mid-October, the lottery announced anyone winning over $600 wouldnt get their money right away because money in the account used to pay those winnings was running out, sending regular players across state boarders to buy tickets.(AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — As Indiana lawmakers consider a scratch-off lottery ticket to fund services for veterans, it’s unclear if the tickets would be allowed under the contract with the private company operating the state’s lottery.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that two bills were debated Tuesday in the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee. One would provide funding for treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder, and the other would provide assistance to homeless veterans.

If the new lottery tickets are approved by the Legislature, it’s uncertain when they could be launched. They’re not called for in the existing contract with GTECH Indiana, which runs the Hoosier Lottery.

Republican state Sen. Mike Delph, chairman the committee, delayed a vote on the bills until the issue can be reviewed. He says his intention is to advance the legislation this session.

