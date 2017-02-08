Mark Leonard sentenced to 50 years for plot to kill witness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man convicted in the deadly Richmond Hill explosion that left two people dead was sentenced to another 50 years in prison for conspiring to hire a hit man to kill a witness.

Mark Leonard, 47, was convicted of hiring a hit man to kill a key witness in the Richmond Hill explosion case.

The murder-for-hire agreement was made in writing by Leonard, who signed a document saying he’d pay $15,000 upon release from jail. He also included a map of the target’s home.

Leonard was convicted in the 2015 of murder, arson and other charges for his role in the Richmond Hill explosion. He received two life sentences without parole.

Four other people, including Leonard’s half brother, were also convicted in the case.

